Betty Jean (Brooks) Gagnon, 83 of Hadley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday April 17th after a long battle with COPD. Born September 22, 1935 daughter to Mildred Pauline (Helm) Brooks and Charles Nathan Brooks of Northampton.



She attended Northampton public schools. She married Lionel (Blackie) Gagnon of Chicopee Falls in December of 1953. They moved to Bernardston in 1968 and then Greenfield where she worked for numerous health care facilities before moving to Kissimmee, Florida where she worked as a security officer for the Arabian Knights and graduated police academy in 1988.



Betty was a reserve police officer until 1991 and was the Reserve Police Officer of the year in 1989. After her husband passed, she moved to the Hadley area where she worked as a cell monitor and matron for the Amherst, Hadley police departments until her health declined. She was awarded the Massachusetts Volunteer Senior Citizen of the year award, and was an active member of the SALT council of Amherst and Hadley, as well as a member of TRIAD.



Betty was predeceased by her parents, husband Lionel Sr. (Blackie), brother Donald, and grandson Harland Gagnon. She leaves behind five children, son Lionel Jr. and wife Gayle of Bernardston, daughter Darleen and husband Larry Williams of Orlando Florida , son Wayne and wife Terry of Orange, son Scott and wife Doris of Conway, and son Bret and wife Jill of Warren, 17 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the Greenfield Republican Masonic Lodge, 215 Munson Street, Greenfield, MA on May 18, 2019 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers Betty would prefer a donation to Hadley Police or Fire Departments, 15 East Street, Hadley, MA 01035 in her name.

