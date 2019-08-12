Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly F. Miner. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA 01376 413863–2447 Visitation 9:00 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA View Map Service 10:00 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Bev was born in Montague on July 11, 1927, the daughter of James and Edith Bartley. She grew up in Montague Center and graduated from Turners Falls High School. Her husband Peter H. Miner, Jr. predeceased her on November 23, 2006, after 54 years of marriage. She worked for many years at the Forbes Camera Shop in Greenfield. Bev loved reading, photography, oil painting, and making puzzles. She leaves a legacy of paintings for her family to enjoy. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. She couldn't wait to get to the sports page each morning.



Bev leaves a son, Peter J. Miner of Plymouth, and a granddaughter Dr. Samantha Miner of Cambridge. She also leaves a sister, Joan Englehardt of Montague City.



Sincerest thanks to the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Franklin County for the hours devoted to making Bev's days better.



Services will be held at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the funeral home starting at 9 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Bev's name to Hospice of Franklin County, Inc., 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences, please visit

