Beverly J. Sadler (Haskins) a lifelong resident of Union Street, Montague Center passed away on Monday April 20th at the Charlene Manor Extended Care facility in Greenfield MA. The family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to the staff, administrators, and medical personnel for their attention, care, medical, and emotional support. We also wish to thank her personal aides and especially her two long-term caregivers; Julie Pearson and Megan Baker. You all not only provided her care but also allowed her to brighten your days with her quick wit and motherly charm.



Betty, as she was known, was the daughter of Lewis and Edith Haskins also of Montague Center. Betty was predeceased by both of her parents, her brother Donald, her husband of 62 years, Clarence, and her oldest son Donald.



Betty married Clarence Sadler in 1950 and had three children, Donald (deceased), Robert, and Sheryl. She also leaves her daughter-in-law Pam and son-in-law Jon Twyon who she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her beloved cat Smokey.



Betty was a 74-year member of the First Congregational Church of Montague. Betty's love of all children led her to being involved with the Cub Scouts, Brownies as well as a long time Sunday School Teacher.



As a young woman Betty worked for several years at C.H. Demonds and Company in Greenfield. After her marriage she focused on raising her children and later returned to work and completed a twenty-year career retiring from the Bank of New England in Turners Falls. She always spoke fondly of the friendships she developed there with co-workers and customers. Her fondest memories, however, were from her time spent in Cape Cod at her house in Brewster and having her toes in the sand. Family, friends, and neighbors were always welcome here. Betty was also an avid hockey fan and was known to startle the grandchildren shouting SCORE whenever the Bruins found the net!



Betty's smile and unique way of seeing the world around her will be greatly missed. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." Dr. Seuss.



Arrangements for services will be private based on her request. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE



Donations in her memory can be made to the following or a :



Charlene Manor, Patio Awning Fund; 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield MA 01301



First Congregational Church of Montague, 4 North Street, Montague, MA 01351



Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307

