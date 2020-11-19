Beverly Cook, 93, passed to eternal peace on November 16, 2020 with loving family
members at her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Burlington, VT and raised on the
Houston family farm, Houston Hill Rd, Walden, VT. Bev graduated from high school in
Barre, MA. She married James Cook in 1958 and provided a loving home to their three
adopted children. She moved to Florida in 2001, after living in Vermont and
Massachusetts most of her life.
Bev will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched for her optimism,
humor, and "can do" attitude. She always chose to see the best in everyone. Bev loved
being around her many friends and family through the years and was always good for a
laugh. As she would say, "Sometimes you have to live a little". Although, she could be
quite serious when it came to playing cards or scrabble. She leaves some BIG footprints
to fill.
Bev was predeceased by her husband James Cook, daughter Francis Shine, and
son Daniel Cook. She leaves behind her son Matthew Cook and wife Nancy of
Bernardston, MA, grandchildren Amy Shine, Ashley Ackerman, Joshua Baronas, and
Tyler Cook, great grandchildren Colby, Damyen, Michael, and Brynlee, her longtime
companion/friend/caregiver Shirley Robuccio, and extended family members of the
Houston "clan".
A special thanks to the staff and residents of the Cottages of Port Richey for
providing loving care and companionship in her final years.
All services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 19, 2020.