Beverly Cook, 93, passed to eternal peace on November 16, 2020 with loving family



members at her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Burlington, VT and raised on the



Houston family farm, Houston Hill Rd, Walden, VT. Bev graduated from high school in



Barre, MA. She married James Cook in 1958 and provided a loving home to their three



adopted children. She moved to Florida in 2001, after living in Vermont and



Massachusetts most of her life.



Bev will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched for her optimism,



humor, and "can do" attitude. She always chose to see the best in everyone. Bev loved



being around her many friends and family through the years and was always good for a



laugh. As she would say, "Sometimes you have to live a little". Although, she could be



quite serious when it came to playing cards or scrabble. She leaves some BIG footprints



to fill.



Bev was predeceased by her husband James Cook, daughter Francis Shine, and



son Daniel Cook. She leaves behind her son Matthew Cook and wife Nancy of



Bernardston, MA, grandchildren Amy Shine, Ashley Ackerman, Joshua Baronas, and



Tyler Cook, great grandchildren Colby, Damyen, Michael, and Brynlee, her longtime



companion/friend/caregiver Shirley Robuccio, and extended family members of the



Houston "clan".



A special thanks to the staff and residents of the Cottages of Port Richey for



providing loving care and companionship in her final years.



All services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements under the direction of Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.



