Beverly L. Cook
{ "" }
Beverly Cook, 93, passed to eternal peace on November 16, 2020 with loving family

members at her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Burlington, VT and raised on the

Houston family farm, Houston Hill Rd, Walden, VT. Bev graduated from high school in

Barre, MA. She married James Cook in 1958 and provided a loving home to their three

adopted children. She moved to Florida in 2001, after living in Vermont and

Massachusetts most of her life.

Bev will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched for her optimism,

humor, and "can do" attitude. She always chose to see the best in everyone. Bev loved

being around her many friends and family through the years and was always good for a

laugh. As she would say, "Sometimes you have to live a little". Although, she could be

quite serious when it came to playing cards or scrabble. She leaves some BIG footprints

to fill.

Bev was predeceased by her husband James Cook, daughter Francis Shine, and

son Daniel Cook. She leaves behind her son Matthew Cook and wife Nancy of

Bernardston, MA, grandchildren Amy Shine, Ashley Ackerman, Joshua Baronas, and

Tyler Cook, great grandchildren Colby, Damyen, Michael, and Brynlee, her longtime

companion/friend/caregiver Shirley Robuccio, and extended family members of the

Houston "clan".

A special thanks to the staff and residents of the Cottages of Port Richey for

providing loving care and companionship in her final years.

All services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 19, 2020.
