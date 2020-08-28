Bill Freeman, 85 of Bossier City, LA died August 23, 2020 from complications following surgery.Billy Wayne Freeman, son of Benjamin Franklin Freeman and Gracie Mae Buster, was born December 24, 1934 in Grayson, TX.In 1956, Bill married Elizabeth Ann Raffa. Together they had five children. She passed away in 1969. He then married Lurene Knowles Clore. She brought two children into the family. Lurene passed away. In 1978, Bill married Octava Jean Merrell Stringer which brought four more children into the family.Bill joined the Air Force in 1952. He served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. After the military, Bill worked for Hughes Aircraft Co. in MT and CA.In 1976, Bill moved his family to Salem, MO. The 1980s found Bill and Jean living in MO, CA, and NM. In the 1990s they moved to Cherokee Village, AR where they enjoyed the retirement community's lakes and golf courses. When Jean passed in 2013, Bill relocated to Bossier City, LA to be closer to family.Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. McDonalds and Walmart were Bill's favorite places to go almost daily. He always had a dog or two that were considered furry children. Bill was a member of the Fellowship United Methodist Church.Bill was preceded in death by three wives; Betty, Lurene, and Jean, his sisters; Opal, Alice, & Betty, and his daughter Maryann.Bill is survived by his children: Paul (Keiko) Freeman, Spokane, WA; Wayne (Cherie) Freeman, Ogden, UT; John (Vanessa) Freeman, Bossier City, LA; Mark (Phyllis) Freeman, Salem, MO; Charlie Clore, Ogden, UT; Lorri (Tom) Saracini, Hot Springs, AR; Connie (Donn) James, Salem, MO; Michael (Jennifer) Stringer, Dallas, TX; Mark (Sheri) Stringer, Bakersfield, CA. 18 grandchildren, 17 great grands and his last furry child Doodlebug.Bill was a hero to his children. He was a strong stoic man who loved his country, his military, his dogs and most of all his family. He will be missed by friends and family.There are no services planned at this time.The arrangments have been made through Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111