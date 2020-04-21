Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Blanche C. (Seredejko) Tetreault 92, of Montague Street passed on to Our Lord on 4/20/2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care. She was born in Montague on July 10, 1927 to Michael and Mary (Wyskel) Seredejko, grew up in Turners Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School class of 1945. She was married to Philip A. Tetreault Jr. for 67 years until his passing on July 22, 2015.



They lived in Turners Falls and Greenfield, MA; Tucson, AZ, Eugene, OR and South Deerfield, MA and finally back to Turners Falls. While in the earlier years in Turners Falls she worked at Nadeau's (now Scotties) store on the hill and later was manager of Cumberland Farms on the corner of Ave A and 3rd during the 1960's. She later cleaned the private homes of many in the area until her retirement in her early 70's.



Blanche loved crossword and word find puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows, weekly game nights with family. As well as crocheting until her hands hurt too much from arthritis. Especially in the last few years she enjoyed playing Solitaire and a new game her care giver Christi taught us, Farkle. With Dad she was a fan of the Red Sox. For those who remember her well, know of her home made spaghetti and meat balls and her iced tea. In her younger years she was a great cook and loved to bake.



She leaves behind three daughters Karen Phillips of Turners Falls, Phyllis (Matt) Teater of Greenfield, and Denise (George) Hemingway of Turners Falls with whom she resided until going to Charlene Manor, 13 Grandchildren Garrett (Nicky) Phillips of Turners Falls; Jason (Cara) Ostroski of Keene, NH; Guy (Patty) Brunell of Lake Stevens, WA; Keith (Kate) James, Kristen James, Karri James and Katie James all of Turners Falls; Kolby (Melissa) James of Bernardston, MA; Philip IV (Stephanie) Tetreault of Granby, CT; Todd (Amanda) Tetreault and Nathan Tetreault of North Hills, CA; Tiffany (Gregorio) Rubalcaba of Placentia, CA; and Vanessa Tetreault of Bernardston, MA.



17 Greatgrandchildren Kohen, Madison and Quinn Phillips; Isabel, Evelyn, Fiona and Levi Ostroski; RJ and Marie Brunell; Kaden, Konnor and Kylie James; Tori Lennen, Gabriel Coira; Kailey James-Putnam; Kallie Ryan; Jacob James; Ashley, Julia and Riley Tetreault; Jaylene, Matthew and Isabella Rubalcaba. Two Great-great grandsons Maddox Lennon and Johnathan Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and her husband she is predeceased by her daughter Mary, son Philip III, a granddaughter Kelli James, Great grandsons Caleb and Noah James, a sister Helen Urkiel, two brothers Charles and Edward Seredejko.



The family would like to thank all those who tended to Blanche's needs with great care and compassion while at Charlene Manor, as well as those from Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.



There will be no services due to the restrictions enforced during the COVID pandemic. Burial will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to in her memory to either Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301; LifePath, 101 Munson St, #201, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Charlene Manor Extended Care Activities Fund, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

