Bonnie Lou T. (Phelps) Craig, 69, of Shelburne Falls Rd., died at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Bonnie Lou was born in Greenfield on November 1, 1943 the daughter of Francis and Mabel (LaPierre) Phelps. She grew up in Shelburne Falls and was a graduate of Arms Academy.
At one time she owned a beauty salon in Shelburne Falls and enjoyed her days visiting with her clients. She sold the business after she discovered an allergic reaction to some of the chemicals she was working with.
Bonnie Lou loved her home and the quiet serenity of the country. She owned horses over the years and took great pride in caring for them as well as riding.
She had a great deal of fun teaching a hula dancing workshop at Greenfield Community College.
Bonnie Lou had a strong loving bond with her five grandchildren, occasionally having them for a sleep over or just to enjoy being with them at her home.
Survivors include her son; Donald W. Craig, Jr. and his wife Charlene of Shelburne Falls, their children; Maximillian Craig, Casey Mullane, Cody Craig, Makalya Craig and Lanaya Craig, her brother Jack Phelps, and many extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will take place.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made in Bonnie Lou's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on May 15, 2020.