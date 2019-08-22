Bonnie M. (Crafts) Brown, 67, of 4 Shattuckville Road, died Sunday, August 18 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born in Greenfield, July 22, 1952, the daughter of Minnie Crafts.
Bonnie married her husband Donald on October 26, 1974.
She was a homemaker.
Bonnie enjoyed summers at Salisbury Beach and also enjoyed shopping, baking and cooking. She especially enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors besides her husband include 3 sons Donny (Kellie Smith) of Colrain, Robert also of Colrain, Craig (Virginia Gary) of Rowe; 1 daughter Dawn Brown (Jonathan Stetson) of Halifax, VT; grandchildren Kayleigh, Darren, Dawson, Ashley, Dustin, Skylar, Samantha and Cody; 2 great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Timothy in 2003.
A funeral service will be held today (Friday) at 2:00 pm at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. Burial will be in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.
There are no calling hours.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019