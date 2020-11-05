On September 24, 2020, Brad found his "peace and quiet." He passed away at his home in Warwick, MA, surrounded by his family.Born in 1929 in Pompton Lakes, NJ, Brad moved with his parents and siblings to Mays Landing, where his father, Dr. Ilsley Boone, founded Sunshine Acres and Sunshine Park. Brad attended Bordertown Military Academy, and Brown University. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army Reserve in 1952-1954. He was married to Penny from 1950 to 1962, and they raised their daughters in Mays Landing.Brad was known for his many hobbies and passions. He enjoyed cars, old and new, especially sporty convertibles. He collected antiques and artifacts, played a variety of musical instruments (including piano, accordion and banjo), was always ready to shoot pool, and greatest of all was his love of sailing his 32 footer, "Pyewacket," on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. He knew no greater pleasure than to lower the sails and drift on a calm day, noodling on his banjo on the deck.As a young man, Brad enjoyed travel abroad. He visited much of Europe and parts of Asia, always bringing home souvenirs and stories to share with his girls.For all of his life, Brad was a prolific writer. Professionally, he was a graphic designer and wrote features for small magazines. Far beyond that, he produced countless newsletters, pamphlets, promotional materials, books, and magazines for numerous organizations. His favorite was the Bayside Banjo Aggregation, which he co-found in the 1980s. Brad had a quirky sense of humor, and delighted in writing Nash-inspired poetry and songs for his children. Best of all are the many recollections of his travel escapades and childhood adventures. He was a master of finding people from his past and re-kindling friendships through story-telling. Fortunately, he left many of these stories for us to read and shake our heads at.Brad yearned to live near water, and 5 years ago acquired his home, "Parrydise," on Moore's Pond in western Massachusetts. There, he would take his small sail boat out for a cruise, or sit in his chaise lounge on the narrow beach to take in the view of the mountains. He relished in the solitude and beauty of his surroundings, to the last.Brad is predeceased by both of his siblings, Berton and Nancy. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Boone (Fred Hauber) and Sandra Boone Murphy (Jim); by his longtime companion and partner, Roy Parry; by his nieces and nephews; his "Baby Doll" cat, Chloe; and dear neighbors and friends, far and near.Brad will be remembered in the movement of the tides and channels, and by the winds that blow the sailor into home port. Celebrations of this life will be private. Memories and condolences may be sent to hlboone1155@gmail.com, or to 2020 Little Eagle Dr, Hammonton, NJ 08037.