Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda L. Baker. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading and spending time with family.



Brenda leaves her husband of 52 years Donald, her children, Veronica Johnson and her husband Michael of Gill, Eric Baker Sr. and his wife Donna of Greenfield and Edward E. of Gill and her grandchildren, David Preston of Turners Falls, Justin Shaida of Montague, Eric Baker Jr. of Greenfield, Renee Baker of Turners Falls, Garrett Baker of Greenfield, Garrett and Patrick Baker of Westfield. Brenda also leaves her siblings, Betty White of Turners Falls, Barry Geddis of Maine, Brian Geddis and his wife Rita of Tennessee, Jack Geddis and his wife Tina of California and Jan Martin of Holyoke and 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to -Burn Center, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA. 02114



Arrangements under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home are private.



For condolences, please visit

Brenda L. (Geddis) Baker, 73, of Walnut St. died Wednesday (4-1-20) at home. She was born in Montague November 22, 1946 the daughter of Leon R. and Marian E. (Howe) Geddis. Brenda attended local schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1965. She was the manager of the Gill Mobile for many years. Previously she had worked for GTD.She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading and spending time with family.Brenda leaves her husband of 52 years Donald, her children, Veronica Johnson and her husband Michael of Gill, Eric Baker Sr. and his wife Donna of Greenfield and Edward E. of Gill and her grandchildren, David Preston of Turners Falls, Justin Shaida of Montague, Eric Baker Jr. of Greenfield, Renee Baker of Turners Falls, Garrett Baker of Greenfield, Garrett and Patrick Baker of Westfield. Brenda also leaves her siblings, Betty White of Turners Falls, Barry Geddis of Maine, Brian Geddis and his wife Rita of Tennessee, Jack Geddis and his wife Tina of California and Jan Martin of Holyoke and 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to -Burn Center, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA. 02114Arrangements under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home are private.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.