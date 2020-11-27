Brian McColgan, 79, of Amherst, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born March 27, 1941 in Paterson, NJ, he was a champion distance runner into college, when his Olympic dreams were cut short by a serious accident. Brian turned to travel; he lived in Big Sur, CA and Lake Placid, NY before setting in Montague, MA with his wife Barbara White. He traveled to Europe, Central America, and all over the United States, but Western MA remained his home. His 50-year professional career began designing and building custom homes and led to commercial construction, building stores spanning the East Coast.
Brian was a warm, kind man in all aspects of his life. A life-long charitable donor, he once volunteered to build a school in Nicaragua. He could fix or build anything and was a self-taught painter. He loved to gather with friends and family to cook his famous blueberry banana pancakes, cheer on his favorite sports teams, or visit the family lake house in Norway, ME.
Brian leaves his beloved wife Lynda Faye, his daughters Molly McColgan (Husband Ted, Children, Bridget and Max) and Carrie McColgan-Branson (Children, Lydia, Josephine, and Lucas), and his brother Barry McColgan (Wife, Nancy, Children, Jed, Ryan and Kara). He also leaves his step-children, Matt Stoffolano (Child, Mara), Adam Stoffolano (Wife, Melissa, Children Luciano and Noah), Tessa Hill (Husband, Eben), and Arielle Henson (Husband, Jesse). His family was the light of his life.
A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
