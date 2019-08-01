Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Joseph Cadarette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Joseph Cadarette, 70, of Deerfield, passed peacefully July 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born on June 2, 1949 in Montague, the son of Louis and Bertha (Laskoski) Cadarette.



After graduating from Greenfield High School in 1970, he was employed by Jurek Brothers in Greenfield, He later went on to establish an automotive and aircraft detailing business. He was the Best of the Best when it came to detailing. He would clean your car, then "Brianize" it.



Brian loved music, he became an accomplished guitarist at a young age playing in the popular band "The Majestics" with his brother Jim in the 1960s. He was also a member of "The Mad Olives".



He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed deer hunting and baseball. An avid Red Sox fan, he never missed a game.



Brian was a good man with a kind heart. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was a great story teller and he had a beautiful voice.



Brian is survived by six siblings: James Cadarette and his wife Carol of Deerfield, Nancy Cadarette and her husband Rene Gagnon of Deerfield, Diane Marshall and her husband Gregory of California, Stephen Cadarette of Rowe, Joanne Cadarette of California and Karen Cadarette of Deerfield. He also leaves 2 nephews: Michael Cadarette of Turners Falls and Matthew Cadarette of Stoneham, his Aunt Jennie Cadarette of W. Yarmouth and seven cousins.



There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Brian's life will be announced at a later date.



The Family wishes to thank the entire staff at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for the tireless compassionate care they gave to our brother, we are grateful.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

