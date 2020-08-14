Bruce Hunter, 72 of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, died peacefully at his home on Sunday August 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.He was born in New Bedford, MA on May 27, 1948 to Gertrude (Highland) Hunter and Arnold Hunter. He attended High School in Winter Park Florida where he excelled as a member of the swim team. He went on to attend the University of Georgia and Wentworth Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1972.He moved to Western MA in 1978 with his wife Diana Afarian-Hunter and worked at C.T. Male Associates providing surveying and engineering services for many years. He was then employed by Franklin County Regional Housing & Redevelopment Authority for nearly 20 years. He assisted local towns with writing grant proposals and supervised projects which led to improvements in many downtown areas and the creation of accessible recreational spaces.Bruce was interested in local government and volunteered on the Finance, Building, Sewer Committees and the Personnel Board for the Town of Deerfield. He was a devoted father to his two sons and a beloved grandfather of three grandchildren. He was selfless in many ways and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. A problem solver at heart, he would never turn down the opportunity of being a project foreman to assist his sons with anything they needed. Additionally, he was an avid ancestry researcher, sports card collector and dog lover.Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gregory C. HunterHe leaves his wife of 46 years, Diana Afarian-Hunter; two sons and their spouses, Josh and Joclyn (Alves) Hunter of Wilmington Massachusetts, Ian and Amanda (Falls) Hunter of Seekonk Massachusetts; and 3 amazing grandsons Bryce, Ryan and Connor who knew and loved him as Papa.At his request no funeral services will be held and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice, 329 Conway St. Greenfield, MA 01301 or The Overlook VNA Attn: Fund Development, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507.