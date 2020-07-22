Bruce M. Georgian died early Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital, from complications following surgery for esophageal cancer.
Bruce was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He spent his early childhood years in Cranston, Rhode Island, where he enjoyed playing on the banks of the Pawtucket River. When he was a teenager, he and his family moved to Nashua NH. He earned a B.A. in Sociology at the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University.
Bruce met his wife, Bernadette Lucas, on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They were married on October 1, 1977 and moved to Amesbury, MA to raise their family. Bruce loved the outdoors and shared this enthusiasm with his children and grandchildren through countless outdoor adventures and teaching them an appreciation of nature. He was a loving and supportive husband and father and made time for anyone who sought his wise and patient counsel, or just a game of catch in the back yard. He and his wife shared a passion for travel, ballroom dancing, and most of all, sitting together on the shore of Lake Gardener at sunset.
He was active in the community as a Town Meeting Member, an Amesbury Democratic Committee member, Lakes and Waterways Committee Chairman, and an active participant in the Lake Gardner Improvement Association. He was instrumental in procuring a state grant to mitigate pollution in Lake Gardner and he advocated to protect meadow bird populations through responsible mowing at Woodsom and Battis Farms.
Bruce was the Founder and Managing Director of Wallace Associates, a firm specializing in executive recruitment for information and technology firms. In his spare time, he used his expertise to advise young people entering the workforce, helping many to land their first professional positions.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Lucas; his sons, Luke and Mark; daughters-in-law, Isabel and Chandon; grandsons, Riely, Conrad, Reese and Cyrus; and his sister, Kathryn. Bruce was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Kathleen Georgian.
Visiting hours are to be held outdoors from 1 to 6 on Saturday August 8 at 19 Unicorn Circle, Amesbury MA. Face masks and physical distancing are required. No refreshments or bathrooms available due to covid. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lake Gardner Improvement Association at 80 High Street, Amesbury, MA 01913 or www.lgia.org/about-us
