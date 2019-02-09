Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce M. Llewelyn. View Sign

Bruce M. Llewelyn, 79, of Northfield, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 6, at Charlene Manor Nursing And Rehabilitation facility in Greenfield, MA, following a period of failing health. Bruce was born February 13, 1939, to Charles and Helen Knowlton Llewelyn in Holden, MA. When he was five, the family bought a dairy farm in Ludlow, MA. Ten years later due to losing their farmland to the expansion of Westover Air Force Base, the family sold the farm and purchased a dairy farm in Northfield--Five Point Farm, where the family still farms today.



Bruce attended Northfield High School, and then continued his farming career throughout the rest of his life. Pretending to retire in 2006, he continued to be actively farming raising corn and hay, until his death. Bruce loved farming, and had such a tremendous work ethic, that made keeping up with him quite a challenge. He was always the first one out to work and the last one in. A member of the Army National Guard from 1962-1968, Bruce received his Honorable Discharge on September 30, 1968.



Antique International Harvester tractors were a passion of his. And, of course, Bruce also loved John Deere tractors. Every April for the past several years, the International Harvester Club has put on an "Old Plow Day" at Five Point Farm. Bruce loved participating in that event, even though for the past three years he was confined to witnessing the event from his pick-up truck.



Bruce was very dedicated to his family, whom he loved very much, as well as the family farm. He had a great spirit, sense of humor, amazing strength, and a huge heart. When Bruce could, he enjoyed trips with his friends, and having a good time. We are truly blest to have had Bruce in our lives with all that he taught us, and the many ways in which he touched our hearts. He certainly will be missed.



Bruce leaves his two children, Bruce, Jr. and his wife April and granddaughter Morgan of Winchendon; and Cathie Anne and her companion Craig and grandson Jordan of Turners Falls. He also leaves his brother Bill and his wife Betsy, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Janet L. Wood in 2011.



Calling hours will be held at the Kidder Funeral Home on Monday, February 11, from 4-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., #2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Second Chance Animal Rescue Shelter, 25 June Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of the arrangements.



To send condolences or for directions please visit

