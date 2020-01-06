Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce P. Bassett. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce "Brucie" P. Bassett, 50, of K Street, Turners Falls passed peacefully following complications from Muscular Dystrophy and pneumonia Friday 1/3/20 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on June 29, 1969, the son of Patricia M. O'Brien and Robert F. Bassett. Brucie was a graduate of the Franklin County Technical School Class of 1990. He was employed at Food City in Turners Falls for over twenty years, until his retirement.



Brucie was a volunteer at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center and a member of Life Skills, United Arc, G.V.N.A., Life Path, Pioneer Club and Frontier Club. Brucie enjoyed competing in sports, participating in Special Olympics floor hockey, bocci ball, softball, basketball, track, and soccer. He especially loved spending time with his family, vacationing in Maine, country music and Christmas. Brucie was an avid Patriots, Red Sox, WWE Wrestling fan, and had an affinity for Fords. He was also an animal lover and enjoyed attending local fairs.



Always the jokester, he enjoyed making people laugh. Brucie was well received, loved people, had a larger than life witty sense of humor, and was always one to help those who are less fortunate. Brucie was extremely social and all those who met him were drawn to his charismatic personality. These attributes are the lasting impression he left on everyone he knew.



Among his survivors, Brucie leaves his brother, Jason Bassett and partner Kerry Hammond of Northfield; two sisters, Renae Cobb and her husband Zac and Lynn McConnell and her husband Lucas; two nieces, Rylan and Zoe Cobb all of Texas; his cousin, caregiver and lifelong friend, Steven Matthews of Turners Falls; his step father, mentor and advocate, Bruce Pollard of Turners Falls; his father, Robert F. Bassett and partner Karen Griffin of Greenfield; an aunt, Theresa O'Brien Aukstikalnis of Winchester, NH; and six cousins, John, Jeanie, Tony, Danny, Timmy, and Chris along with numerous other extended family and friends.



Brucie was predeceased by his mother, Patricia M O'Brien, and his two cousins Michael Aukstikalnis and Joanie Aukstikalnis-Connors.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday 1/8 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Funeral services and burial will be private.



A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday 1/9 from 1-4pm at the Pioneer Self Advocacy Club, 294 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA.



Brucie's family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Baystate Franklin Medical Center Spoke 3 who cared for Brucie in his final days with us. The compassion, patience, and attentiveness extended to Brucie while in their care was beyond expectation. We cannot thank you enough.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Self Advocacy Club, Arc of Franklin County, 294 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376; or to , P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075.



A Mass in memoriam will be held at Our Lady of Cz?stochowa Church in Turners Falls on 2/2 at 10:30 am.



For condolences, please visit

