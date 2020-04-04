Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Camilla Anita (Paulin) Pratt of 99 School Street passed peacefully after a long, difficult illness on March 30, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA.



She was born May 16, 1948 in Montague, MA, the the daughter of Camille & Anita Paulin, educated in Montague Public Schools. She was employed by Valley Medical Group for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family.



She leaves her husband Douglas Pratt, her sons Douglas Pratt Jr. and fiance Nichole Gancarz of Charlemont, MA, Christopher Pratt and his wife Susan of Greenfield, MA, grandson Bruin Pratt of Charlemont, MA, as well as by her siblings, George Paulin of Arlington, VT, Jeanette Bruno of Tilton, NH, Rita Sak of Southwick, MA, and Adele Paulin of Wilbraham, MA, who was her best friend. She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Anita Pratt and brothers Roy Paulin, Philip Paulin and Francis Paulin.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at



McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Recorder on Apr. 4, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.