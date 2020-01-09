Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cara Jane (Carol) Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cara (Carol) Jane Kimball Roberts was born on October 25th, 1951 to Richard Pierce Kimball and Shirley May Kimball (ne: Campbell) in Montague City, Massachusetts. The 2nd of 6 siblings she grew up with in Greenfield, MA. where she attended Greenfield High School and GCC. Her creative start began at Yetter's Florist where she worked for many years. She would go on to become a fun and loving Mother to two children, Ryan Richard Roberts and Meghan Campbell Roberts. She leaves behind her sisters and brothers, Karin Delpha, Merri Bourbeau, Richard Kimball, Terry Kimball and Daniel Kimball.



Prior to making St. Petersburg Florida her home she lived in Northfield, MA; Liverpool, England and Gulfport, FL.



Her dream turned to reality when she became a small business owner. Even after moving from her brick and mortar establishment, she continued running "Personal Paper" for years to come. She went on to work for First Union Bank, subsequently Wachovia, then Wells Fargo. Staying with and being a vital part of the company for over 20 years. She had a passion for helping people reach their goals through encouragement, mentoring and being their biggest cheerleader.



Cara was an artist, she enjoyed drawing, painting and refinishing old furniture. She created beautiful pieces for her company, family and friends. Many lives have been touched by her talent and creativity. It brought joy to her and everyone she shared her work with. To his Day Orange Grove Elementary School has used her artwork in their logo which, has endured for over 25 years.



Cara loved all music from Bruce Springsteen to IL Devo and Meatloaf to Bon Jovi. She was a real history buff, enjoying reading books about war, watching movies, going museums and visiting historical sites. Our mom was a loyal Buccaneer fan, as tough as it was sometimes. She loved attending the games with Skip (her football partner in crime), talking stats with Ryan and showing her support at training camp every year. When given the opportunity to meet any players, she always offered them her "tips". Her all-time favorite player is #55, Derrick Brooks.



One of the biggest legacies our Mother has left behind, is all the incredible work she has done in the community. She loved being involved in the organization of volunteer events and recruiting any one she could to join her. Some of her favorite organizations she supported are Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and First watch just to name a few. It would be her wish that this support continues on in her memory.



Cara Roberts passed away on January 2nd, 2020, surrounded by her family. We would like to extend the invitation to come, celebrate her life and share her story on January 17th, 2020, starting at 3pm at the Civitan Beach House on Indian Shores, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donation to be made in her memory to Greenfield Salvation Army. Checks/donations be made to their "Feeding Program", 72 Chapman St. Greenfield, MA 01301.

