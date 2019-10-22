Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl F. Romboletti Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Carl F. Romboletti Jr. on October 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Carl was born on February 11, 1943. He was the oldest son of the late Carl Romboletti Sr. and late Helen (Raschi) Romboletti of Springfield, MA. Carl attended public schools in Springfield, MA, graduating from Springfield Technical High School in 1961, where he developed his artistic skills in both mechanical drawing and drafting, along with studio arts, furniture making and carpentry. Additionally, he took painting classes at the Springfield Museums. In addition to his love of art, he was also a lover of the outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and Explorer Scout, obtaining the rank of a Life Scout and a Senior Patrol Leader.



His love of art led to his acceptance to the B.F.A. Program at the Cleveland Institute of Art in Cleveland, Ohio. While at the CIA, he developed a skill and interest in Silver Smithing and Jewelry Design as well as water color painting. He graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. In that same year he entered the prestigious May Show at the Cleveland Museum of Art where he won a prize for a Silver Bowl Design. He also won The American Silver Guild Award for Altar Designs including a Pix and Chalice.



Following his graduation from CIA he went to work at General Motors in Detroit, Michigan. He worked there for one year and upon realizing his true passion was working with silver, he moved back to New England to work for International Silver Company in Meriden, CT as a silversmith and designer. After 5 years, Carl took a position at Towle Silver Company in Newburyport as a silver designer and moved his family to Hampton, N.H. where he enjoyed being close to the beach. He became Director of Design and worked for Towle for 15 years, often traveling in Europe for Towle.



Carl would ultimately return to Western Massachusetts for the opportunity to serve as Director of Design for Lunt Silversmith in Greenfield, enjoying a fulfilling career until his retirement after 18 years. Upon retiring, Carl continued exploring and developing his talent in painting which culminated in a one man show at the Greenfield Senior Center.



While he faced many health challenges throughout his life, his love for his family and friends never wavered. He leaves behind his devoted wife Marta (Ortiz) Romboletti and his son Mark of Sarasota, FL; his daughter Christine and granddaughter Olivia of Reston, VA; his brother Richard Romboletti and wife JoAnn Murphy of Holyoke, as well as his niece and nephews Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, Ian and Charles Romboletti.



The family would like to thank the staff of Charlene Manor in Greenfield, MA for their 2 years of compassionate care of Carl.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 399 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301, or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301



A Memorial Service for Carl will be held on October 27, @ 1 PM at All Souls UU Church in Greenfield, MA with a reception following the service.

