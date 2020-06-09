Carl John Marchefka, 85, of Hatfield, MA passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 2, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center after a brief period of declining health. Carl was born in Deerfield, MA, Nov. 7, 1934, and was the hard working son of Polish immigrants. After he left school, he worked a variety of positions to help support his family before entering the United States Coast Guard in 1956. Carl was trained as a Damage Control Specialist and served on the Eastwind, an icebreaker vessel that traveled to the Arctic circle and Antarctica, in addition to New Zealand, Australia, and other interesting places around the world. Carl was very proud of his USCG service and maintained membership in the Eastwind Association. Following his honorable service and return home, Carl began his career at UMASS Amherst where he served for nearly 40 years in the Food Services Department.On May 12, 1962 he married Phyllis Ann Webb of Greenfield and subsequently purchased his home in Hatfield where he remained. Carl and Phyllis enjoyed a unique relationship that included 9 years of marriage in which they started a family, 15 years apart, and then each other's companionship for 30 years until Phyllis passed away in 2015. Carl is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Marchefka and her partner Jim Woitkiewicz of Greenfield, MA, and his daughter Dianne Marchefka Ellis and husband Steven Ellis of Turners Falls who helped look after Carl. Additionally, he leaves his granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, her husband Shawn, and his great-grandchildren Kaylah and Cole Johnson of Alstead, New Hampshire and his grandchildren Liam and Chloe Ellis who will forever hold memories of Grampy Carl in their hearts. Carl is also survived by his brother David Marchefka, sisters Wanda Roberts and Caroline Schorge, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Carl was predeceased by his son Michael John Marchefka, and siblings Celia Thomas, Edward Marchefka, and Jean Michaelowski.Carl enjoyed the simple things in life and did not want for anything. He preferred to live life on his own terms, and was utterly without pretention. He enjoyed tinkering around his Hatfield home, farming, driving his tractor, old clocks, and working on his Model A Ford. Carl also loved his companion cat, Kitty. One of his greatest life joys was hosting extended family gatherings for the holidays. He remained strong and true to who he was throughout his life.As stated by Shannon Alder, "carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you." In keeping with his wishes a Celebration of Life Ceremony and gathering of family and friends will be held at the Hatfield home later this year. Arrangements were made under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High St., Greenfield.