CARL JOHN FINN
Carl John Finn, 86, died at his home in Shelburne Falls on October 9, 2020.

Carl was born in Northampton on June 1, 1934 to the late Robert M. and Myrtle K. (Wade) Finn. He attended Annunciation, Northampton High and Smith Vocational School. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic most recently for the Town of Shelburne. He served his country as a member of the MA National Guard. Carl was a member of the American Legion. He also enjoyed boating for many years on the Connecticut River, racing motorcycles and snowmobiling.

Carl leaves a son Scott S. Finn (Sharon) of Destin, FL; stepson Lonnie Stone (Brenda) of AZ; stepdaughter Marcella Gomez (Richard) of TX; granddaughters Jessica (Hanley) Harlin and Kellyn Williams of FL; step-grandchildren Matt, Bradley and Brandon Stone and Amanda Wells of AZ; brothers Robert Finn of Mesa, AZ, Douglas (Nancy) Finn of Shelburne Falls and Duane "Mickey" (Caryl) Finn of Wilmington, NC; and one sister Lorinda (Rindy Finn) Luce of Leeds. He also leaves six greatgrandchildren and thirteen step-greatgrandchildren and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his first wife Eleanor (Baldwin) Tissier and his second wife Carolyn "Sue" (Stone) Finn.

A calling hour for Carl will take place from 11 AM- 12 noon on Saturday October 17 at St. Joseph Church in Shelburne Falls, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 34 Monroe Ave. Shelburne Falls, MA 01370 in memory of Carl to benefit the building fund.

Special thanks go to his sister-in-law Nancy and brother Doug for their care, especially these last few months, and to niece Valerie (Finn) McCallum for her expertise this past summer.



Published in Recorder on Oct. 13, 2020.
