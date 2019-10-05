Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Silver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Silver passed away peacefully on September 26th at Baystate Hospital with his loving family by his side. A Franklin County resident for 46 years, Carl was born in Brooklyn, New York to Edith and Samuel Silver. He is survived by his wife Sarah Gott of Greenfield, his daughter and son Mara Silver and Josh Silver, step sons Chuck, Ben, Micah, and Jabo Roberts, grandchildren Malia and Zadie Silver, Maddy, Joe, Jake, Emily, Charlotte and Jason Roberts, brother-in-law Dave Gott, niece and nephew Laurie and Bill Benjamin.



Carl grew up a precocious child who always marched to the beat of his own drum. He was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, a high school biology teacher, a guidance counselor, a U.S. park ranger, and then earned a Ph.D. in Psychology. He and his then wife Genie Zeiger moved to Shelburne in 1972, where Carl fully embraced country living in Western MA. He worked with veterans at the VA hospital in Florence and later started a private practice as a psychologist. In 1976 he married Sarah Gott, embracing her four sons as if they were his own. Carl and Sarah grew beautiful gardens and enjoyed the natural beauty of Franklin County.



Carl was an incredibly open-minded, nonjudgmental, and accepting person. He was also insatiably curious--always exploring new ideas and ways of living for the betterment of his life, his loved ones and his therapy clients. There are countless clients whose lives he positively impacted. Carl was also a devoted Brooklyn Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Patriots fan. In his later years he volunteered as an umpire and on political campaigns, and he continued his private practice until his last day. Perhaps Carl's greatest legacy is as a loving and compassionate father, grandfather, stepfather, husband, and uncle. In his words, "a friend shows up." Carl always showed up.



A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, October 26 at the Shelburne Center Grange, 17 Little Mohawk Rd. Contributions in his memory may be made to Save Our Swallows campaign:





Carl Silver passed away peacefully on September 26th at Baystate Hospital with his loving family by his side. A Franklin County resident for 46 years, Carl was born in Brooklyn, New York to Edith and Samuel Silver. He is survived by his wife Sarah Gott of Greenfield, his daughter and son Mara Silver and Josh Silver, step sons Chuck, Ben, Micah, and Jabo Roberts, grandchildren Malia and Zadie Silver, Maddy, Joe, Jake, Emily, Charlotte and Jason Roberts, brother-in-law Dave Gott, niece and nephew Laurie and Bill Benjamin.Carl grew up a precocious child who always marched to the beat of his own drum. He was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, a high school biology teacher, a guidance counselor, a U.S. park ranger, and then earned a Ph.D. in Psychology. He and his then wife Genie Zeiger moved to Shelburne in 1972, where Carl fully embraced country living in Western MA. He worked with veterans at the VA hospital in Florence and later started a private practice as a psychologist. In 1976 he married Sarah Gott, embracing her four sons as if they were his own. Carl and Sarah grew beautiful gardens and enjoyed the natural beauty of Franklin County.Carl was an incredibly open-minded, nonjudgmental, and accepting person. He was also insatiably curious--always exploring new ideas and ways of living for the betterment of his life, his loved ones and his therapy clients. There are countless clients whose lives he positively impacted. Carl was also a devoted Brooklyn Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Patriots fan. In his later years he volunteered as an umpire and on political campaigns, and he continued his private practice until his last day. Perhaps Carl's greatest legacy is as a loving and compassionate father, grandfather, stepfather, husband, and uncle. In his words, "a friend shows up." Carl always showed up.A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, October 26 at the Shelburne Center Grange, 17 Little Mohawk Rd. Contributions in his memory may be made to Save Our Swallows campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-swallows-ma Published in Recorder on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close