Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359





Carl retired from Greenfield Tap and Die- Kenemetal after 36 years of service. He was also a chef at Howard Johnson's restaurant for 20 plus years. Carl and his wife Judy owned Pizza Ect in Bernardston in the 80's.



Carl enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed gardening with his wife and his grandson Michael. He enjoyed spending time in Maine with his son Mark and daughter in-law Paulina at their summer house fishing on the lake. He loved watching wrestling, western tv shows and movies. He enjoyed target shooting with his grandsons. He enjoyed watching Nicholas, Benjamen, and Michael play school sports. He enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod with his wife and his son Eric and daughter inlaw Jennifer and their children. He enjoyed a good fish dinner. He loved his dogs Sam, Charlie and Bella.



He is survived by his wife Judy (Ayoub) of 48 years. They were married in Shelburne on August 1, 1972. He leaves behind a son Mark Stennes and daughter in-law Paulina of South Hadley, a son Eric Stennes and daughter in-law Jennifer of Bernardston, step daughter Sue Soler of Florida, step daughter Sherry Ann Senior and her husband Bernard of CT. A sister Evelyn DiPerry of TN, Grandson Benjamen Stennes of Montague, Grandson Nicholas Stennes of Aston, PA, Grandson Michael Stennes of Bernardston, Grandson Ryan Stennes of Illinois, Grandson Jonathan of TN, David Stennes of WV. Granddaughter Kelsey Scheumann of Huntington, MA, Granddaughter Katy Stennes of TN. Great granddaughter Willow Stennes of TN and Great Granddaughter Delaney Stennes of Aston, PA.



He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Stennes.



Funeral services will be Friday, February 14th at 11am at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA. The Rev. David Neil, Pastor of the United Church of Bernardston will officiate.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Michael J. Stennes scholarship, Greenfield Co op Bank, 277 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



To send condolences or for directions please visit

