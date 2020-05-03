Carlos E. Allen, 88, of Deerfield passed away on April 30, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born on September 27, 1931, he was the son of Carlos and Margaret (Harris) Allen of Deerfield.



Carlos was employed by Western Massachusetts Electric Company as a troubleman for 46 years. He loved John Deere tractors and Ford automobiles, especially Thunderbirds, Mustangs, and Lincoln Continentals. He loved flying and owned a 1946 Luscombe airplane. He travelled around the world to Africa and Asia in the 1970s and visited many National Parks later in life. He was an amateur photographer and was interested in astronomy and birdwatching. He was interested in the history of Deerfield and the Allen family, and donated family relics to PVMA to be sure these items would be preserved. Above all, Carl cared about family and helping the friends in his life.



The family wishes to thank everyone who helped Carl over the past four years so that he could remain at home. Special thanks to Terry Szwajkowski, Darcy Weller, Laura Patenaude, and Christen Wilkinson. You gave him comfort in his final years.



He is predeceased by his sister, Judith (Allen) Lawrence and her husband, Robert Lawrence of Deerfield, and brother-in-Law, O.D. Taylor of Danvers, MA.



He is survived by his sister Mollie (Allen) Taylor of Danvers, MA, three children, Carlos R. and wife, Alison of Shelburne, Tracy and husband, Karl Mutchler of Greenfield, and Todd of Shelburne. He had five grandchildren, Caleb Allen of New York, NY, Beth Collins of Buckland, Colin Allen of Shelburne, Mark Collins of Deerfield, and Eric Allen who is a travelling circus performer. He had one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Allen, of Shelburne and Leverett, two nephews, Kirk Lawrence of Gastonia, NC, and Steven Taylor of Wenham, MA and two nieces, Judith Taylor of Danvers, MA and Megg (Lawrence) Churchill and husband Dan Churchill of Deerfield.



Donations may be made to the Pioneer Valley Memorial Association (PVMA) in Deerfield in lieu of flowers.



