Obituary

Carol A. DiIorio



1943-2019



Carol Anne (Jacques) DiIorio of Pomfret, Connecticut passed away on June 9 at the Rose Monahan



Hospice Home in Worcester, Massachusetts after a brief and sudden illness. Carol was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on September 3, 1943, the daughter of Anne (Collins) and Myron E. Jacques. As an "Army brat", Carol and her family lived in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware, while her father was stationed abroad during World War II and during the Korean War. From ages eight through twelve, the family lived in England while her father was based at Upper Heyford. Upon her father's retirement from the military, the family settled in Burlington, New Jersey, where Carol graduated from Burlington High School in 1961. After high school, Carol studied at Trenton State College, American International College, and Greenfield Community College, focusing on English and Psychology.



Despite frequent moves during her childhood, Carol developed a strong bond with Western Massachusetts. That bond developed in early childhood through her many visits to Grandma and



Grandpa Jacques' home in West Springfield and their cottage on Ashfield Lake, where Carol spent most



of her summers, and deepened during the 25+ years she lived there as an adult. In 1964, Carol married Captain Paul T. Looney, USMC, who was killed in action in Viet Nam in 1967. In 1969 she married John A. DiIorio and settled in Conway, Massachusetts, where she and John created a loving home for their two children, Jennifer and John. After her children completed elementary school, Carol began work outside her home as a crafter, and became known for her flower arranging and her hand-crafted angels. She later worked as a teaching assistant in Greenfield, Massachusetts and Ledyard, Connecticut.



The people of Conway recognized Carol's commitment to the town by electing her to two offices: Town



Treasurer and member of the Frontier Regional School Committee, where she was chosen as its chair.



Perhaps her proudest accomplishment was co-chairing the Frontier Regional Building Committee, which



guided the school through a major building renovation in 1993. Carol added to local color by marching in Conway's Festival of the Hills parade as Carol the Clown - a big hit with little children. In the 80's she coached the championship Conway's "Mountain Mamas" women's softball team.



Carol took great pride in her home, which was always filled with flowers and artwork. She was a lover of



birds, joyfully keeping track of those who visited their yard - especially her beloved juncos and orioles.



Since retiring Carol and John have traveled extensively - to Italy, Ireland, England, Switzerland, the



Netherlands, France, and their beloved St John. USVI. To celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding



anniversary, they had scheduled a trip for the two of them to Italy this summer, and a three-generation trip



to St. John on the actual date of their anniversary. Of all their trips, however, the most meaningful



experience for Carol was their recent visit to the World War I trenches at Bois Brulee, France, where her



grandpa Jacques earned citations from both the United States and France for acts of valor and heroism.



Those who knew Carol well remember her dedication to family and friends, and her readiness to engage



in passionate discussions of important issues. She had a sharp sense of humor and insight into all affairs



human.



Carol is the wife of John A. DiIorio; mother of Jennifer DiIorio and her wife Heather Morrison of Nassau,



New York and John C. DiIorio of Pomfret, Connecticut; beloved "Nonna" to Benjamin, Jacob, and Isaac



DiIorio, also of Pomfret. Her siblings include: Susan Jacques Sadlier of Burlington, NJ; Richard "Rick"



Jacques of Central City, NE; and Gary Jacques of Rancocas, NJ. She had many nieces and nephews



scattered among various states: New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Florida and Kansas. The family will receive friends and family at the Clark Memorial Chapel at The Pomfret School on Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 2 pm. Calling hours will be followed by a Celebration of Carol's Life in the Chapel. Guests are invited to a reception thereafter. Carol's ashes will be scattered by her family in the waters off St. John on their fiftieth anniversary.



Please do not send flowers. The family has established a fund to create an award in Carol's name for the



students of Frontier Regional School. They ask that in lieu of flowers, friends and family consider



donations to that fund. To donate, make checks payable to Frontier Regional School with Carol's name in



the memo field and send to Frontier Regional School, Attention Charlene Allen, Guidance Office



113 North Main St., South Deerfield, MA 01373. For memorial guestbook, visit

