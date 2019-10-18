Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol-Anne Eldridge. View Sign Service Information Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 57 High St Brattleboro , VT 05301 (802)-254-5655 Funeral service 11:00 AM Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew 8 Church Street, Greenfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol-Anne (Scharch) Eldridge, Ed. D. 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th after her courageous battle with cancer. Carol-Anne was born on May 14th, 1937, in Groton, MA the daughter of the late Dorothy L. Scharch and Paul E. Scharch.



Carol-Anne attended Keuka College, where she attained her BA and then went on to get her MA in Education and her Doctorate in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts. She spent most of her career as an educator, retiring after 25 years of teaching in the Nashua, NH school district. She was named to Who's Who in American Education in 1993.



Carol-Anne was a wife, a mother, a sister, a friend, and a Nana, survived by her husband, Elsom Eldridge Jr., her children Elsom Eldridge III, Mark Eldridge, and Beth Dakoulas, her sister Paula Taggart, and 10 grandchildren.



She loved being outdoors and in the summer you could find her kayaking or walking the Oxbow Road in Heath, MA. In the winter you would find her at Mt. Snow in West Dover, VT, where she served as a ski ambassador for over 10 years. Over the years she was very active with her Church, the Springfield Choral Society and the Heath Historical Society. Compiling her family genealogy was also a long-time passion for Carol-Anne.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21st at The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church Street, Greenfield, MA. The burial will follow immediately at Center Cemetery in Heath, MA. Friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center:



Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

Carol-Anne (Scharch) Eldridge, Ed. D. 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th after her courageous battle with cancer. Carol-Anne was born on May 14th, 1937, in Groton, MA the daughter of the late Dorothy L. Scharch and Paul E. Scharch.Carol-Anne attended Keuka College, where she attained her BA and then went on to get her MA in Education and her Doctorate in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts. She spent most of her career as an educator, retiring after 25 years of teaching in the Nashua, NH school district. She was named to Who's Who in American Education in 1993.Carol-Anne was a wife, a mother, a sister, a friend, and a Nana, survived by her husband, Elsom Eldridge Jr., her children Elsom Eldridge III, Mark Eldridge, and Beth Dakoulas, her sister Paula Taggart, and 10 grandchildren.She loved being outdoors and in the summer you could find her kayaking or walking the Oxbow Road in Heath, MA. In the winter you would find her at Mt. Snow in West Dover, VT, where she served as a ski ambassador for over 10 years. Over the years she was very active with her Church, the Springfield Choral Society and the Heath Historical Society. Compiling her family genealogy was also a long-time passion for Carol-Anne.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21st at The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church Street, Greenfield, MA. The burial will follow immediately at Center Cemetery in Heath, MA. Friends are invited to attend.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center: https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/norris-cotton-cancer-center.html Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in Recorder on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close