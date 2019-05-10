Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol B. Herzig. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Feb. 17, 1936 in Gardner, MA, the daughter of Wesley L. and Ruby J. (Cole) Brothers.



On July 3, 1954 Carol married Herman (Sonny) Herzig. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in July.



Prior to retirement Carol was employed as a laboratory technician for over 30 years at the former Kendall Mills in Griswoldville.



She enjoyed art, golfing, video games, movies and most of all spending time with her loving family and friends.



Survivors besides her husband include her mother-in-law at the age of 106 Reigh Herzig of Colrain, 2 daughters Susan James with Steve Graves of Shelburne Falls, Karen Herzig with Paul Platek of Turners Falls; 1 brother Duane Brothers of Colrain; grandchildren Ronda Goshea and husband Christopher Baranoski of South Deerfield with children Miranda Noyes, Devon Goshea, Cody, Connor, and Cali-Grace Baranoski, Judy Lowry of Greenfield; Brandon Lively and husband Howard Biltz also of Greenfield and their three sons Nick, Jason and Johnny. She is also survived by her 2 sisters-in-law Judy (Nelson) Tetreault of Colrain and Betty Cormier of Virginia.



There are no services at this time.



At Carol's request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Colrain Firefighters Assoc., 55 Main Road, Colrain or the Colrain Volunteer Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 37, Colrain, MA 01340.



To send a message of condolence visit

