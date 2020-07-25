1/1
Carol "Bootsie" Curtiss
Carol "Bootsie" Curtiss, 76 of The Villages, Florida, passed away at home on July 20, 2020. Carol was born on October 31, 1943 to Clovis & Olive (Reil) Boucher. She grew up in Lake Pleasant and Millers Falls and then retired to The Villages in 2005. During Carol's retirement in The Villages, she became an avid golfer and enjoyed reveling in her two "hole in ones". She also enjoyed playing cards, (pitch) and completing master jig saw puzzles.

Carol is survived by her husband Steven of 41 years, three daughters: Patricia Thayer & husband, Timothy Selivanoff of Deerfield, MA, Brenda Fisher & husband Michael of Marietta, GA, Tammy Johnson & husband Bob of Greenfield, MA, four sons: Shane Thayer & wife Amie of Northfield, MA, Paul Thayer, Jr & wife Leighann of Turners Falls, MA, Steven Curtiss & wife Keri of Homer, AK, Paul Curtiss & wife Beth of Erving, MA. 12 Grandchildren: Robert, Kelly, Ryan, Grace, Kara, Nicole, Derek, Patrick, Taryn, Steven, Kyle and Kayleigh. Three Great Grandchildren: Brooke, Asa, and Brantley. Survived by one sister, Viona Croteau of Turners Falls, MA, two brothers: Robert Boucher & wife Pam of Trenton, NJ, and John Boucher & wife Christine of Erving, MA.

Carol was predeceased by four sisters: Leona Pike, Mary Carrigan, Phyllis Terault, and Rose Prest, two brothers: George Montgomery and Clovis Boucher, Jr.

Carol will be sadly missed by her dear friends from The Villages: Anna May Baldwin, Tammy Cane, Judy Ouellette and Pauline Wallace.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy are available at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society at www.baldwincremation.com

Published in Recorder on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Marge Evans Hill
Marge Hill
Friend
