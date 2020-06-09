Carol Louise Smith age 82 passed away in her sleep June 6, 2020 at Buckley Health Care. She was born December 8, 1937 in West Dover, VT to Harold and Flora ( Harvey) Tracy. She was married to Donald G. Smith for 46 years who preceded her in death May 11, 2020.
Carol loved her family very much. She really enjoyed the family gathers where she was always asked to make her famous baked beans. She also enjoyed her flower and small vegetable garden. She did enjoy knitting in her younger years. Carol was a great "supervisor " on any home project being done, Donny always called her "the boss lady."
Carol attended Whitingham public schools and received her GED from the state of VT. She was employed at Kendall Mill/ American Fiber and Finishing Co. for 36 years until the company moved south and she took early retirement. During retirement she and Donny enjoyed their daily trips to Dunkin Doughnuts, McDonald's, visits with friends and bus trips. They were always together.
Carol was preceded in death by her son Roland Kingsley, sister Mary Ellen Smart, brothers Kenneth Tracy, Raymond Tracy, stepdaughter Karen Smith.
She is survived by her daughter Belinda (Eric) Schatz, stepdaughter Dawn (Frank) Fiend, stepson Michael (Linda) Smith, her grandchildren Christina Markwell, Rebecca Clough, Erika Harkey, Danielle Long, Lukas Fiend, Jessica Fiend , Samantha Smith, Nicholas Smith, Kellie Owen, Kyle Malborne, brother Peter (Andrea) Tracy and sister Linnette (Bruce) Thomas. She also leaves beloved nephews, nieces, great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews.
In light of the current shutdown, there are no funeral arrangements at this time. A service will be held at a later date.
Gifts in memory Carol can be mailed to the Colrain Community Church Scholarship Fund, 306 Main Road, Colrain, MA 01340.
Smith- Kelleher Funeral home in Greenfield is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 9, 2020.