Carole Bauer
Carole Bauer (D'Orsi), formerly of Queens, Sudbury, and Brookline, passed away peacefully at age 78 on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was a wonderful mother to her son Michael and to her many dogs (Honey, Missy Lou, Bingo, Thumper, Thatcher, and Bentley) and birds (Bonnie, Clyde, and Wally) whom she doted on and adored. A talented designer of antique needlepoint pillows, Carole scoured the flea-markets outside of Paris, without knowing a word of French, in search of tapestries that she then helped craft into cushions and sold to local designers and at antique shows in New York. She had a vibrant personality and brought laughter to any room she entered. Whether she was cheering at the little league fields, cooking Chinese delicacies in her wok, or sharing an ice cream cone at Bloomingdales with her English cocker spaniel, she embraced life. She will always be loved and is survived by her son Michael D'Orsi, her grandchildren Corin and Penryn D'Orsi, and her sister Roberta Meyer. Services will be private. Donations may be made in her name to MSPCA by going to https://mspca.org/donate-now/ or by mail at MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

Published in Recorder on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
