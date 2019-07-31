Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline S. Stobierski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Shirley (Mitzkovitz) Stobierski passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on February 20, 1937 in Whately, MA, and was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Mitzkovitz of Millers Falls, MA. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Mitzkovitz of Millers Falls and Richard Mitzkovitz of Vernon, CT; her son, John J. Stobierski, and daughter- in- law, Pam Stobierski of South Deerfield, MA; two daughters, Patti Stobierski, of Bellingham, WA and Susan Denny, and son- in- law, Jeff Denny, of Northfield, MA. Caroline is also survived by her eleven loving grandchildren Eamon, Colin, Noah, Amara, Leah and Nina Walsh, Jack, Peter, and Lauren Stobierski, and Hayden and Drew Denny.



Caroline grew up in Millers Falls, MA and graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1955 where she was a proud drum majorette and life of the party. She recalled on many occasions the fun barn parties with her friends, riding on the back of her father's plow, selling their famous corn and caring for her two rambunctious younger brothers on the farm.



She was a dedicated mother first and foremost who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Caroline enjoyed sharing her extensive gardening and food expertise with everyone she knew. She also made friends everywhere she went. Except for recent times in Greenfield, Caroline lived much of her life on her beloved Cape Cod where she was a local fixture. She discovered her God given gift of gardening early in life, sprouting from working on the family farm in Millers Falls. She designed numerous plantings on the Cape and was the master gardener at the Hyannis Marina for over 10 years. Her yard was always immaculate and admired by many and often on garden tours. She loved spending the early hours of her day toiling in her garden, creating works of art out and receiving great joy from her creativity. She shared her gift with her children by bringing up trunkful's of freshly divided flowers from her garden with each visit and planted her love in their homes.



Caroline's second passion and gift was cooking. She was the original foodie! For many years she was a private chef and founded an on the water catering business "food a float". She crafted gourmet meals with ease and thoroughly enjoyed scouring recipes comparing and changing them until she made the dish just right. She was an incredible chef, with no formal training. She spent her later years perusing all her recipes, books, magazines, and folders of her favorites and compiled recipe books for each of her eleven grandchildren her own which included her handwritten notes in the columns of how she would change the recipes to make them better. She shared her love through good food and wanted to pass that love on to all that crossed her path.



Before her passing she said several times, "God has been good to me". That should give us all peace.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday 8/6 from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls with her cousin, Rev. Stanley Aksamit, officiating.



Calling hours will be held Monday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.



Her granddaughter, Lauren, is doing a 191 mile charity bike ride for cancer research benefiting the facility that treated Caroline. The family requests donation be made to the Pan Mass Challenge



https://donate.pmc.org/LS0370 or mailed to Lauren Stobierski 254 River Rd S. Deerfield MA 01373 or the Franklin Land Trust, 5 Mechanic Street, P.O. Box 450, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

