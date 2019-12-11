Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Organ. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn A. (Riel) Organ, 80, of Canada Hill died Monday (12-9-19) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Montague March 12, 1939 the daughter of Henry and Louise (Yarmac) Riel. Carolyn attend Gill schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1957. .



She started working at Threadwell Company and spent the majority of her career as a payroll & accounts payable clerk for several area health care facilities. She was a hard-working and loyal employee and retired in 2015 at the age of 75. Her final position was at Poet's Seat Nursing Center, where she was the Business Office manager for 15 years.



Carolyn was a great supporter of her son's athletic pursuits. She was an avid fan and true "hockey mom" starting with youth hockey for FCHA and all the way through their playing days at Greenfield High School.



Carolyn leaves behind her two sons Daniel J. (and his wife Paula) of Coventry, RI; John G. (and his girlfriend Sharon) of North Providence, RI. Her (2) cherished grandsons, Brendan and Jacob Organ of Coventry, RI. In addition, her nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her brother David H. Riel and sister Martha "Marty" L. Ring.



Carolyn was blessed to have many great friends throughout her life. The family would like to make a special mention about her close group who offered her support, aid, and companionship during her later years:



Her cousin Betty, and Betty's daughter in-law Karen; her beloved lifelong friend of 60 years, Arlene; her dedicated neighbors Reggie, Sue and Jenn; neighbor Joyce; and close friends Mary, Tweedie, And Pat.



A memorial service will be held Monday (12-16-19) at 10:30 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Greenfield, MA. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 9:30 Am until service time.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Hockey Association, Greenfield, MA. or any other .



