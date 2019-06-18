Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Prunier. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ann (Strom) Prunier, 84, a resident of 4 Carlisle Avenue, passed peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019 following a period of declining health with her devoted husband Paul at her side. A native of Turners Falls, she was born on April 8, 1935 to Lester A. and Flora M. (Evans) Strom and was educated in Montague Public Schools, graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1953. She obtained an Associate's Degree in Criminology, from South Western Junior College, in Chula Vista, CA.



Carolyn served honorably during the Korean Conflict, in the USN WAVES, from July 1, 1953 until her discharge on July 20, 1956 serving as a Radio Operator, with the rate of RMSN. Upon her return to civilian life, Carolyn held several administrative/secretarial positions, most notably for area law offices locally and regionally, and most recently for Sokolosky Real Estate in Turners Falls, MA.



A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, in Turners Falls, MA, where she was a member of the parish Women's Group. Additionally, she was a member and communicant of the former St. Anne's Church in Turners Falls, where she was a member of the St. Cecile's and Ladies of St. Anne's Societies for many years. Carolyn was also a member of the church choir, and served as a Eucharistic minister for the parish and was at one time, the Rectory Volunteer Coordinator for Our Lady of Peace Church for many years. Carolyn also served as a poll worker for the Town of Montague for many years. Additionally, she was a member of the WAVES National Organization and the Pioneer Valley WAVES Unit #81, where she was past-president and treasurer.



She married her beloved husband Paul E. Prunier, on February 24, 1990 in Blessed Sacrament Church, Greenfield, MA. In addition to her loving husband of 29 years, she is remembered with great affection by her children: Deborah A. Vanek (Spouse-Barbara Ellen Mulcrone) of Valdosta, GA; Patricia M. Stimson (Dwight) of Plymouth, MA and Raymond J. Vanek (Ronda) of Valdosta, GA, as well as by her step-children: Alan Prunier and Aimee Prunier. Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren: Jeremy Grossglass; Jennifer Clifford, Willow Gaia; Frank Vanek II, Sydney Rae Stimson and three step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Mae (Strom) Louie and her 1/2 brother Christian Strom, as well as her former husband Raymond J. Vanek, Sr.



Funeral services will be observed from Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on SATURDAY, JUNE, 22, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor as the celebrant. Rites of committal and burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with full military honors to be conducted by a detachment of the USN in attendance, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post #9874 providing a firing detail. A reception will be announced at the conclusion of the committal services. Visiting hours will be observed on FRIDAY, JUNE, 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect Street, Turners Falls, MA. At the request of Carolyn, flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with a gift in her memory preferred to either Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the , c/o Development Office, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





