On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Carolyn B. Cromack of Colrain MA, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 85.



Carolyn was born on April 30, 1934 in Greenfield, MA to Wayne and Margaret (Lovejoy) York. She attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA and graduated in 1952.



On June 19, 1954, she married Richard Cromack. Richard and Carolyn were very active in the community, volunteering for various civic boards and organizations.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Wayne, her mother, Margaret, her sister Dorothy and her husband Richard.



She is survived by her brother Tony York of Shelburne, MA, her sister Marilyn Doner of New York, and her five children; daughter Tonia Williams and husband Frank of East Kingston, NH and their children Samantha Margaret Williams and Jacob Chase Williams, daughter Lisa Loy and husband Mark of Massillon, OH and their children Aubrey Nichole Loy and Kaiden Marshall Loy, daughter Cynthia Cromack of Greenfield, son Wayne Cromack and wife Debra of Colrain, son Keith Cromack and wife Carol of Fairfax, VA and their children Elizabeth Rose (Cromack) Jediny and Adam Keith Cromack, and Carolyn's great grandchildren Charlotte, Madeline, Abigail and Penelope Jediny of Burke, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A visiting hour will take place from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Thursday morning 9/12/2019 at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St. Shelburne Falls, MA. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am with burial directly following at the North River Cemetery in Colrain.



