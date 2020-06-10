Carrie Lynn Kukenberger, 49, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 with her loving husband, Joseph L. Kukenberger by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Northampton, MA to Janie Liimatainen and William Chase. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School before moving to New York in 1991. But she never missed a chance to visit family either in Massachusetts or Tennessee, where she developed a love of the Smokey Mountains.
Carrie loved her family, friends and community. She was truly a people person, working many retail jobs until she settled in at the Video To Go and grew close to its many customers. She was also a great lover of animals, adopting and rescuing many over her lifetime. But the thing she found most fulfilling was being a stay at home mom to her beloved son, Eric Kukenberger. Thanks to the tremendous and caring staff at Cooperstown Central School she was able to watch a simple graduation ceremony for him mere days before her passing.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Eric; step-daughter, Cali; her mother, Janie and brothers, Jason (Kelly) and Patrick (Erin), of Massachusetts; brother, Bill of California; her brother-in-law, Larry (Pat); cousins, Billy and Colleen; plus many more family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A private service will be held for the family. Public visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY. Due to current restrictions, please come prepared to possibly wait to enter the funeral home, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or to the local American Cancer Society, 2 Oak Ave., Sidney, NY 13838.
For the online guestbook, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home.
She was born in Northampton, MA to Janie Liimatainen and William Chase. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School before moving to New York in 1991. But she never missed a chance to visit family either in Massachusetts or Tennessee, where she developed a love of the Smokey Mountains.
Carrie loved her family, friends and community. She was truly a people person, working many retail jobs until she settled in at the Video To Go and grew close to its many customers. She was also a great lover of animals, adopting and rescuing many over her lifetime. But the thing she found most fulfilling was being a stay at home mom to her beloved son, Eric Kukenberger. Thanks to the tremendous and caring staff at Cooperstown Central School she was able to watch a simple graduation ceremony for him mere days before her passing.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Eric; step-daughter, Cali; her mother, Janie and brothers, Jason (Kelly) and Patrick (Erin), of Massachusetts; brother, Bill of California; her brother-in-law, Larry (Pat); cousins, Billy and Colleen; plus many more family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A private service will be held for the family. Public visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY. Due to current restrictions, please come prepared to possibly wait to enter the funeral home, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or to the local American Cancer Society, 2 Oak Ave., Sidney, NY 13838.
For the online guestbook, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 10, 2020.