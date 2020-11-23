Carter MacDonald, age 80, of Whately, MA, passed away peacefully at Buckley Healthcare Center, on November 21, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Jamaica Plains, Queens, New York to Elizabeth Marsh and E. Douglas MacDonald. Carter graduated from The Wheatly School in 1958 and from The University of Maine in Orono in 1965 a degree in Education. Carter began teaching woodshop in the East Williston School district on Long Island, NY and met his wife, Linda. They married on February 8th, 1969 in East Williston, NY just before a major snowstorm. They moved to Deerfield. Massachusetts in 1972. Together, they lived on the Eaglebrook campus in Macy House. Carter taught woodshop and industrial education. He also coached recreational cycling, mountaineering and junior blues soccer. Carter also drove the big diesel bus for many sports teams. One year, for a while, he even subbed in for the Conway School and drove the bus for the town every morning before Eaglebrook started each day. Linda and Carter spent their summers at Camp Timanous in Raymond, Maine. Carter started as a camper back in the 1950s and continued as a counselor until 1992. He helped to bring a respect for mind, body, and spirit into the lives of thousands of young men. In 1980, they moved "off campus" to Conway. Carter continued to work at EBS until 2005. He would often bring his grandson to watch the junior blues play soccer. Carter and Linda spend their golden years travelling the U.S. and Canada with their beloved golden retrievers. They got to see the sites and visit friends and relatives scattered all over the country. Carter was very active in the First Church of Deerfield and loved the organ and bell concerts that were held at the church. Carter leaves his 3 children, Melissa Makosiej of Conway. Scott MacDonald of Conway, and Bruce MacDonald of southern New Hampshire and his 2 grandchildren, Benjamin and Caroline Makosiej of Conway. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 5th at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Pine Nook Road in Deerfield.
Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com