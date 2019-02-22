Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine A. Sluter. View Sign

Catherine A. (Papp) Sluter of Whately died peacefully at home Saturday evening at age 69 after a nine month battle with lung cancer and metastatic brain cancer. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; 2 children, Lace Stokes and Thor Sluter;brother, Paul Papp and sister Margaret Dowd. She also had two grandchildren, Corrina Stokes and Carter Stevens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Catherine grew up in Columbus, Georgia, where she met her future husband who was stationed at Fort Benning. They were married in November of 1966, and shortly after the wedding, Don was sent to Okinawa. Catherine joined him there in August, and their daughter Lace was born just weeks later. After returning to the States, Don's jobs took them all over the US: Whately, Phoenix, AZ, upstate New York, all over the Midwest, Waycross, GA, Providence, RI, and finally back to Whately (for good!).



During this time, she attended Greenfield Community College and earned an AA in sociology and was offered an Ada Comstock Scholarship to Smith College (which she had to turn down), She continued her education at Manhattanville College, Valdosta State University, and Rhode Island College, making the Honor Roll every semester. Over the years, she worked as a waitress, a bartender, a supermarket coordinator for Barnes & Noble, a short order cook, and a shipping clerk at Yankee Candle.



Donald was paralyzed in a plane crash in 1993, and she visited him every day during the three months he was in the VA hospital in Boston. Three years after the accident, she began to struggle with depression and alcoholism. In 1999, she made the decision to quit drinking and joined AA and had 20 years of sobriety when she died.



Catherine collected strays: kittens, dogs, and people who needed a place to stay or to find some direction in their lives. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzler, an excellent cook, an AA sponsor, and a dedicated friend. She was a wonderful mother and a grandmother extraordinaire. It was one of the greatest pleasures of her life to live close to her grandchildren and be such a loving presence in their lives.



A celebration of Catherine's life will be held sometime in June. Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice provided the assistance needed to spend the end of her life at home, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to

