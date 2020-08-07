Catherine (Rewa) Baranowski, 93 of 12 Jefferson Ave. died peacefully on Monday (8/3/2020) at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA.
She was born in Deerfield on June 20, 1927, the daughter of Nicholas and Paranka (Romanych) Rewa. Catherine was raised and educated in Deerfield and worked on the family farm as a young girl.
Catherine was employed from 1951 to 1992 at the Greenfield Tap & Die Corp. in Greenfield, MA.
Catherine was a devoted catholic and member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls and a member of the Rosary Society. Catherine was very active in numerous activities volunteering her time making perogies, serving at special functions, fundraising and bazaars. She was well known for her cooking and baking and especially known for her apple pie and dill pickles.
She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Polish National Alliance and other organizations for many, many years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, John J. Baranowski, Sr. who passed away in 2002.
She leaves a son John J. Baranowski, Jr. of Greenfield, one daughter Carol A. Russell and her husband James H. Russell, Jr., of Port Saint Lucie, FL; a brother William of Greenfield; six grandchildren John J. Baranowski III of Las Vegas, NV, Nicole Baranowski of Palm Bay, FL, Amanda Torrentino (Jody) of Las Vegas, NV, Jessica Stafford (Brian) of Jensen Beach, FL, James H. Russell III of Port St. Lucie, FL, Sarah Ray (Rocky) of Ft. Pierce, FL. Eight great grandchildren Hailey and Titan Ray, Aria and Lila Stafford, Colton Russell, Alicia Ortiz, Nayeli and Julian Torrentino. Several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (8-10-20) at 10AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K St., Turners Falls with Rev. Sean O'Mannion pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be from 8:30AM - 9:30AM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St. in Greenfield.
FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff who cared for her during her stay at Charlene Manor, Franklin Baystate Hospital of Greenfield, the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA. and the Franklin County Sheriffs' Dept. Triad for their assistance and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Renovation Fund, 84 K St., Turners Falls, MA 01376.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com