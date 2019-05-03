Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine R. Morris. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Rose (Beirlein) Morris, 97, of Greenfield died Wednesday (5-1-2019) at Baystate Frankin Medical Center, Greenfield, Ma. She was born on March 8, 1922 in Ridgewood, NY the only child of John Martin and Margaret (Sendelbach) Beirlein. She was baptized at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY. The family moved to Glenwood Landing, NY where Catherine's father John, died suddenly in 1932. This was an extremely traumatic event for her and her mother, Margaret. Losing her father when she was only ten, Catherine carried a sadness with her the rest of her life. It was because of the support of her extended family on her mother's side; Catherine and Margaret were able to manage during those very lean and lonley years. She attended Glenwood Landing Elementary School and graduated from Roslyn High School in 1939. Having chosen a commercial focus, she was soon working at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Manhatan as a keyboard operator. She loved working in the City, especially for the social life it offered. It was during this time that she met William (Bill) Morris, a tall, young and handsome soldier in the U.S. Army through mutual friends at the famous 880 Dance Club. It was there that Bill asked for their first date, which was to go to Mass the following Sunday. The date went well and Catherine continued to correspond with Bill throughout the war. When Bill came home after VE day, she and Bill got married on July 28, 1945 prior to Bill's scheduled departure for Japan. Their reception was held at that famous 880 Dance Club. Fortunately for Bill and Catherine VJ day occured while they were on their honeymoon and his orders were canceled. After marriage Catherine and Bill moved to Floral Park, NY where they raised their four children. She ran a tight ship at home, assigning chores to all the children. She was a great cook, known for her potato salad and Sunday dinners. She led family trips to local beaches, parks or areas where she grew up and an annual family vacation to someplace in the mountains including upstate NY, and New England. She encouraged her children to participate in sports, music, and club activities such as scouting and baseball. In later years she enjoyed working in the cafeteria of the local elementary school, John Lewis Childs School, where she retired after ten years. After the death of loving husband, she moved to Greenfield, MA in 1996. She appreciated the slower pace, beautiful landscape and wildlife. She enjoyed shopping at Foster's eating at Pete's and listening to her favorite music on Phil D and WIZZ, 1520. She lived at Countryside until 2012 when she required rehabilitation at Buckley Healthcare. In 2017 she was able to return home with her daughter. Although she loved living in Greenfield, she never stopped longing for the beach where she had spent so much of her time in her youth. She had a strong faith in God and great love of the Sacred Heart. She was dedicated to attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligations at Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield.



She is survived by her children: Patricia Welch and her husband Walter of Deland, FL, Robert Morris and his wife Valerie of Escondido, CA. Mary Ann Morris of Greenfield, Ma. and William Morris and his wife Stephanie of Corning, NY



and grandchildren: Michael O'Shea, Maureen Sickels, Kevin Morris, Matthew Morris, and Lauren Morris.



Funeral services will be Thursday (5-9-2019) from the Kidder Funeral Home at 8:00 A.M.



Followed by Liturgy of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, Greenfield at 9:00 A.M. Burial will be on Friday (5-10-2019) in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, N.Y. At 2:00 P.M.



Calling hours will be Wednesday (5-8-2019) at Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. From 6-8 p.m.



Although flowers are appreciated, Donations in her memory may be made to: WIZZ Radio, P.O. Box 983, Greenfield, Ma. 01301



www.kidderfuneralhome.com

