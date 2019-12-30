Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Ellen Churchill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Ellen Churchill, 66, of Ellsworth, Maine, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Heath, MA home of her sister, Hilma Sumner.



Charlene was born in Greenfield, MA on January 23, 1953, the daughter of Clyde and Ruth Churchill. She grew up in Heath, graduating from Mohawk Trail Regional High School in 1972. Charlene received an A.A. from Colby-Sawyer College in 1974, and a B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University in 1976. She later received her M.S. from Simmons College in Information and Library Science in 2006.



Charlene lived much of her life in Maine, from York to Bar Mills, to Grey early on, working in hospitality and accounting before returning to Heath to serve as librarian at the Heath Free Public Library from 2001 to 2006. While in Heath, she was a founding member of the Friends of the Heath School Library. She was also a member of the Heath Historical Society and sat on its Board of Directors, and was a member of the Heath Union Church, where she also served as treasurer.



Charlene returned to Maine, to Ellsworth, where she served as Director of the Ellsworth Public Library from 2006 to 2015. Charlene was an active participant in the Ellsworth community, most notably as a member of the Ellsworth Rotary Club. Charlene was long-time secretary, and participated in a leadership role with many fundraisers, including the annual auction, blueberry pancake breakfasts, youth sponsorships and more. In addition, she volunteered with the Heart of Ellsworth and at the Grand Performing Arts Center. She lived in Ellsworth up until the time of her death.



An avid reader and sports enthusiast (Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, naturally) Charlene also enjoyed theater and music and regularly attended productions at The Grand (Ellsworth) or Ellsworth area high schools. She took pleasure in returning to Heath to see her family and many friends and to attend the Heath Fair, and the annual Churchill Family Reunion, as well. Charlene was a devoted sister, aunt and great-aunt and a loyal friend.



Charlene is survived by her sister, Hilma A. Sumner, and husband Richard, of Heath, MA. Her nephew Carl Ayers, his wife, Louise, and great-nieces Daria and Carys of Cambridge, England, as well as her niece, Ruth Ayers, and fiance Robin Creamer of Leyden, MA also survive her. In addition, she will be greatly missed by numerous other family members and friends.



Memorial services will be held in both Ellsworth, ME and Heath, MA. On Saturday, January 4, at 10:00 a.m., a service will be held at the Moore Community Center, State St, Ellsworth, ME. Later, on Saturday, February 8, at 1:00 p.m., there will be a memorial service at the Heath Union Church, Main St, Heath, MA.



In lieu of flowers, Charlene asked that donations be made in her memory to the Heath Free Public Library, 1 East Main St., Heath MA 01346, or the Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605. And, she asks that you remember her by reading a good book!

