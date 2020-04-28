7/17/1940 - 4/26/2020



Charlie passed away April 26 while a resident of Charlene Manor in Greenfield. He is predeceased by his first wife Jennie, and a great-grand daughter, Becca. Charlie and Jennie were married for more than 30 years. They have two children, a daughter Peggy, who lives in Newport Maine and a son Skip, who lives in Leeds Maine. Charlie also has a brother Tom and a sister Anne who both live in Maine.



Peggy is married to Doug Moore and they have five children; Nicole, Douglas, (who is married to Keisha); Hannah, (who is married to Mitch, has 2 daughters - Abby & Becca); David, (who is married to Shannon); and Lydia.



Charlie's son Skip is married to Pat and they have 6 children; Chelsea, (who is married to Gary, has four children; Bella, Regan, Brady, and Lily); Candace, (who is married to Josh, has two daughters Bella and Lexi). Skip has 4 sons; Chad, Cameron (who is married to Haylee), Jeremy, and Andrew.



Charlie was a pastor for many years with Jennie in Maine, as well as in Massachusetts. More than anything, he loved teaching the scripture, he also loved motorcycles, boating, fishing and he loved his dogs. His 1st bichon, Harley, had his own seat on Charlie's H D motorcycle. Charlie and Harley spent many days either riding his Harley Davidson or fishing on the Connecticut River together. Charlie & Debi were married for more than 25 years and he continued to Pastor here in Greenfield, ride his motorcycle, and fish on his bass boat.



Charlie will be buried in the Augusta, ME Veterans cemetery at a later date. Debi has asked that no flowers be sent. Please support all of the health care providers that you know in whatever way you can. They are all priceless in their hearts and compassion for all they do.



Local arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

