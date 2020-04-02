Charles E. Upton. 81, of Elm Street, South Deerfield, died March 29, 2020 in Greenfield. He was born in New Haven, CT on August 5, 1938, the son of John William and Myrtle (Wandel) Upton.
He is survived by his wife Terri A. Upton of South Deerfield, his sister Sandra Koenan of Florida, 2 daughters, Pamela Helms of Greenfield and Lucinda Capuano of CT, his son Charles Jr. of Texas, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, five sisters and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Poet Seat Health Care for the wonderful care they took of Charlie.
There are no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the Holyoke Soldier's Home, 110 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 2, 2020