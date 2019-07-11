Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Earl Murdock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Earl Murdock, age 97, of Englewood, Florida and formerly Greenfield, MA, passed away June 19, 2019.



He was part of what is known as "The Greatest Generation". At a young age Charlie enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Philadelphia, nick-named the "Ghost Ship" for the number of times the German News had reported sinking it, fortunately it turned out to be afloat. Don Moore of the Charlotte Sun Newspaper interviewed and first published Charlie's War Story on July 6, 2015. To view his story and others on 'Don Moores War Tales' fan page on Facebook click here:



He was born in Providence, RI, January 11, 1922 to Earl Forrest Murdock and Martha Goodnow Dickenson Murdock. The family was a long time New England family with ties dating back to the American Revolutionary War.



His wife and love of his life predeceased Charlie: Agnes Chula Murdock. He was also predeceased by his younger siblings, Eddith Murdock Lyman whom Charlie nicknamed "Peaches" as a child, and brother Bruce Murdock. Charlie also has a sister Marjorie Rogalski (Westfield, MA).



Survivors include his only child: Susan Murdock Lutz and husband Don of Arizona. He has three incredible grandchildren Kurt Murdock Lutz (an amazing wife Michelle), Ryan Lutz, and Heidi Lutz and two adorable great grandchildren Oliver Lutz and Lucie Lutz all in California. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Charlie.



Charlie leaves behind his favorite sister-in-law and good friend Anna Chula Butynski (Greenfield, MA) owner of The Butynski Farm and a cousin and childhood friend, George Martel (Westfield, MA).



During Charlie's lifetime his extended family included the many friends and neighbors from the Florida Holiday Park, VFW 10178, and Amvets Post 777. All were like family to him. Their friendship was his lifeblood and will be forever valued.



He had been employed at Lunt's in Greenfield, MA until his retirement. He was a skilled craftsman with many diverse intrests. He was gregarious and always social, known as a friend to all. He was a member of many organizations including a Life Member of the Greenfield Elks, the local American Legion, Englewood Loyal Order of Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and VFW. Charlie loved fishing and feeding the wild topical birds in Florida. His Greenfield retirement days were filled with golf and tending his many apple trees. In his younger years he loved his Indian motorcycle and racing cars.



At a future date arrangements will be made for Charlie to be laid to rest with his Murdock family in their plot at Green River Cemetery.





