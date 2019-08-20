Charles Edgar "Ed" Blue passed away peacefully in the Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, AZ on August 15, 2019. He was 91 years old.
Ed, son of Thelma Stahl and Virgil Charles Blue, was born November 30, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from Greenfield Highschool in 1946.
Ed served an enlistment in the Army as a Personnel Administrative Technician from July 22, 1946 to January 21, 1948.
Ed was a Banker by profession. He served as Bank President in various locations including Greenfield IN, Monroe WI, and Prescott, AZ.
Ed was an excellent golfer. He challenged himself to always score lower than his age. After retiring from banking, he was a top salesman of property on a new golf and residential community in Prescott, AZ.
Ed loved to refinish furniture. He had a great sense of humor and kept his family and friends guessing on whether he was telling a story or the truth.
In 2013, Ed was reunited with the love of his life, Beverly Hudman. They spent the past 6 years together in Scottsdale, AZ. They enjoyed worshiping at Highlands Church and family get togethers. Bev and the Blue family surprised Ed with a 90th birthday celebration in Monroe, WI.
Ed is survived by his sister Donna White of Greenfield, IN; son Don Blue of Brodhead, WI and his daughter Jan Blue of Cedaredge, CO; as well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Bill.
At Ed's request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, at www.hov.org-donate, who provided excellent care of Ed for the past two months; or to at michaeljfox.org.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 20, 2019