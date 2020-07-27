1/1
Charles F. Lang Sr.
Charles F. Lang, Sr., 79, died Friday 7/24/20 at the Eliot Center in Natick, MA. He was born in Westfield on March 29, 1941, the son of Willis N. and Marjorie (Barnes) Lang. He served in the United States Air Force.

Charles was a photographer, and owned and operated his studio. He also managed Mountain Farms Mall. Charles was a genuine business entrepreneur and socialite.

Aside from photography, Charles enjoyed farming, chickens, traveling and socializing.

Among his survivors, Charles leaves a son, Charles "Scott" F. Lang, Jr. and his wife Janet of Montague; a daughter, Christine A. Lang-Shirley of Cookeville, TN; five grandchildren, Scott Lang, Timothy Lang, Heidi Dow, Amanda Fletcher and Eric Shirley; and five great grandchildren, Logan Dow, Austin Dow, Owen Dow, Derrick Fletcher and Amy Fletcher.

Besides his parents, Charles was predeceased by his sister Sandy Ivan.

Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
