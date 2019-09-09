Charles I. Downes, 59, of Addison Place died Friday (8-23-19) at home. He was born in Greenfield, MA the son of Erving and Marion (Pine) Downes. Charles attended local schools and graduated from the Franklin County Tech School Class of 1977.
He was a press operator for Hydro-Press Environmental Services, previously known as Denali Water Solutions. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars and cars in general.
He leaves his children; Chasidy Kuklewicz of Pittsfield, Rachael Gowy of Orange, Kevin Downes of Greenfield and Brian Downes of Northfield. He also leaves his siblings; Linda Emond of SC, David Downes of FL, Diane Croteau of IN and Dulcie Larange of Greenfield along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Highland Cemetery in Millers Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 9, 2019