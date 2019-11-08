Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles N. Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Charlie was in the United States Air Force serving in Korea between August of 1951 and August of 1955. Charlie then obtained his teaching degree from the State Teachers College in Bridgewater, Massachusetts in June of 1956. Charlie then moved to Greenfield, Massachusetts where he taught in the public school system until December of 1991. Charlie enjoyed teaching Math and Shop and always considered his students his children and remained in contact with some of them even decades after retiring.



Charlie's hobbies included working with his tools and repairing anything, anything at all. He also loved his garden and his dog.



A gathering will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Taylor's Tavern in Greenfield, Massachusetts (238 Main Street, Greenfield) to remember Charlie and recount stories of those who knew him. His burial is then scheduled to occur in the afternoon in Bridgewater, Massachusets. Details of the burial will be available at the gathering, or you can reach out to Gina Lucido at 413-584-1287,



If you would like to donations can be made to an of his favored charities: Bridgewater State College Foundation (26 Summer Street, Bridgewater, MA 02325), or LifePath, (101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301)





Charles N. Moore Jr. was born November 9, 1929, and peacefully died in his sleep on March 7, 2018. Charlie, as he preferred to be called, was brought up in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and graduated Bridgewater High School in June of 1948. Charlie was the child of Charles N. Moore, Sr., and Doris J. Moore. His parent worked at what is now known as Bridgewater State University and Charlie never let that school be far from his mind. His parents as well as his sisters (Kathryn Moore, and Dorothy M. Newton Clary) all passed away before Charlie and also attended Bridgewater State.

