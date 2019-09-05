Charles R. "Bobby" Unaitis, 88, of 331 Colrain Rd., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born on the family farm on July 5, 1931 and was still living there prior to his stay at Baystate. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School in the class of 1950.
Bobby was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean war.
In his younger years he worked for his brother Tony Unaitis in the excavating business. He was a Teamster, Local 404 for 20 years while working for Haigis Transport in Greenfield. He then went on to work for the Massachusetts Highway Maintenance Dept., retiring in 1992.
He and his wife Theresa ran the Unaitis Farm and Vegetable stand on Colrain Road with help from their two sons and daughter.
Survivors include a son, Charles R. Unaitis , Jr., a daughter Deena Shepp, a granddaughter Ramelle Shepp, a sister Edith Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was predeceased by his wife Theresa in 2012 and his son Michael "Mickey" Unaitis in 2013.
A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019