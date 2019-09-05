Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Unaitis. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on the family farm on July 5, 1931 and was still living there prior to his stay at Baystate. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School in the class of 1950.



Bobby was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean war.



In his younger years he worked for his brother Tony Unaitis in the excavating business. He was a Teamster, Local 404 for 20 years while working for Haigis Transport in Greenfield. He then went on to work for the Massachusetts Highway Maintenance Dept., retiring in 1992.



He and his wife Theresa ran the Unaitis Farm and Vegetable stand on Colrain Road with help from their two sons and daughter.



Survivors include a son, Charles R. Unaitis , Jr., a daughter Deena Shepp, a granddaughter Ramelle Shepp, a sister Edith Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.



Bobby was predeceased by his wife Theresa in 2012 and his son Michael "Mickey" Unaitis in 2013.



A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit





Charles R. "Bobby" Unaitis, 88, of 331 Colrain Rd., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.He was born on the family farm on July 5, 1931 and was still living there prior to his stay at Baystate. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School in the class of 1950.Bobby was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean war.In his younger years he worked for his brother Tony Unaitis in the excavating business. He was a Teamster, Local 404 for 20 years while working for Haigis Transport in Greenfield. He then went on to work for the Massachusetts Highway Maintenance Dept., retiring in 1992.He and his wife Theresa ran the Unaitis Farm and Vegetable stand on Colrain Road with help from their two sons and daughter.Survivors include a son, Charles R. Unaitis , Jr., a daughter Deena Shepp, a granddaughter Ramelle Shepp, a sister Edith Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.Bobby was predeceased by his wife Theresa in 2012 and his son Michael "Mickey" Unaitis in 2013.A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close