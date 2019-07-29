Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Finwall Graves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Proud, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, realtor, patriot, and fitness/health advocate died from complications due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Alma Finwall, her brother-in-law, Alan Stern and her niece, Chris Finwall. She is survived by her husband, Brian; her three children, Jeff Graves (Mishel), Kathy Daunt (JD), Jenny Graves; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie and Tom (Colleen) Finwall; three sister-in-laws, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She led a full, healthy, happy, and active life and was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She was a faithful member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Leesburg, VA.



Her early years were spent in Winston-Salem, NC and she was active in athletics throughout high school. She attended UNC, Chapel Hill and NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, NC. She was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy Nurse Corps following graduation and served at the US Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. It was there that she met and married Brian, the love of her life. She continued to work as a RN at various locations as they moved in their married life. She worked at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC; Sacred Heart Hospital, Eugene, OR; Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Charlotte, NC; and in a pediatric office in Reston, VA. She had a successful second career in real estate, working for Shannon & Luchs and Long & Foster in Reston, VA. At one point in her real estate career, she was listed in the top 1% in sales in the country.



She was most proud of her family and especially her marriage of 53 unforgettable years to Brian. They traveled and also spent many wonderful winters in their home in FL. Their happiness was completed with their three children and nine grandchildren. Together, Charlotte and Brian passionately supported them in all their athletic and musical endeavors. Charlotte adored her family and never missed a chance to tell them how much she loved them. She was full of optimism and a cheerleader to all. She loved the "life is good" saying and found joy and positivity in every situation. Nicknamed "She-rah," Charlotte didn't "succumb to cancer" nor "lose her battle." Quite the contrary; her journey with cancer taught us all how to live more fully. She will be missed beyond measure.



In lieu of flowers, one could, as an act of caring for others, donate blood or platelets at a Red Cross Center near you (



A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James' Episcopal Church (14 Cornwall St. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176)

Charlotte Finwall GravesProud, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, realtor, patriot, and fitness/health advocate died from complications due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Alma Finwall, her brother-in-law, Alan Stern and her niece, Chris Finwall. She is survived by her husband, Brian; her three children, Jeff Graves (Mishel), Kathy Daunt (JD), Jenny Graves; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie and Tom (Colleen) Finwall; three sister-in-laws, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She led a full, healthy, happy, and active life and was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She was a faithful member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Leesburg, VA.Her early years were spent in Winston-Salem, NC and she was active in athletics throughout high school. She attended UNC, Chapel Hill and NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, NC. She was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy Nurse Corps following graduation and served at the US Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. It was there that she met and married Brian, the love of her life. She continued to work as a RN at various locations as they moved in their married life. She worked at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC; Sacred Heart Hospital, Eugene, OR; Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Charlotte, NC; and in a pediatric office in Reston, VA. She had a successful second career in real estate, working for Shannon & Luchs and Long & Foster in Reston, VA. At one point in her real estate career, she was listed in the top 1% in sales in the country.She was most proud of her family and especially her marriage of 53 unforgettable years to Brian. They traveled and also spent many wonderful winters in their home in FL. Their happiness was completed with their three children and nine grandchildren. Together, Charlotte and Brian passionately supported them in all their athletic and musical endeavors. Charlotte adored her family and never missed a chance to tell them how much she loved them. She was full of optimism and a cheerleader to all. She loved the "life is good" saying and found joy and positivity in every situation. Nicknamed "She-rah," Charlotte didn't "succumb to cancer" nor "lose her battle." Quite the contrary; her journey with cancer taught us all how to live more fully. She will be missed beyond measure.In lieu of flowers, one could, as an act of caring for others, donate blood or platelets at a Red Cross Center near you ( www.redcrossblood.org ). You may also consider a donation to the Capital Caring Adler Center at 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105.A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James' Episcopal Church (14 Cornwall St. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176) Published in Recorder on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close